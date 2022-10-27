Sikko Industries Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹160 Crore operating in the fertiliser sector. A well-known firm supplying high-quality agricultural products including soil conditioners, organic pesticides, and agricultural fungicides. The firm has a monthly production capacity of more than 50000 LTR of agrochemicals per day, 240 MT of fertiliser per day, and 28000 bottles of HDPE per day (1 Ltr Capacity). The record date is falling tomorrow Friday, 28th October 2022, for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Proposed approval of shareholders for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, from Rupees 12,00,00,000/‐ (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) each, to Rupees 17,50,00,000/‐ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifty Lacs Only) divided into 17500000/‐ (One crore Seventy Five Lacs Only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company; Recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1 : 2 ‐ i.e. 1 new fully paid Bonus Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each for every 2 fully paid Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each held as on the record date, to be determined by the Board of Directors on later date, subject to the approval of shareholders."

Through a separate filing, the company has informed NSE by saying that “In furtherance to our intimation dated 13th October, 2022, this is to inform you that the Company has revised the Record Date and the same is fixed on Friday, 28th October, 2022 for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares. Accordingly, the revised Record Date i.e. Friday, 28th October, 2022 is in compliance with Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

The shares of Sikko Industries Ltd closed today at an upper circuit limit of ₹143.50 apiece, up by 4.97% from the previous close of ₹136.70. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 95,380 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 64,429 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 701.68% over the past five years, and a staggering 1,025.49% during the past three years. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 222.11% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has produced a multibagger return of 113.70% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 71.43% and a public stake of 28.57%.