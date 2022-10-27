Multibagger stock rallies over 1000% in 3 years, 1:2 bonus shares declared2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 04:43 PM IST
- Sikko Industries Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹160 Crore operating in the fertiliser sector
Sikko Industries Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹160 Crore operating in the fertiliser sector. A well-known firm supplying high-quality agricultural products including soil conditioners, organic pesticides, and agricultural fungicides. The firm has a monthly production capacity of more than 50000 LTR of agrochemicals per day, 240 MT of fertiliser per day, and 28000 bottles of HDPE per day (1 Ltr Capacity). The record date is falling tomorrow Friday, 28th October 2022, for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.