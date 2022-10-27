Multibagger stock rallies over 1000% in 3 years, 1:2 bonus shares declared

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Proposed approval of shareholders for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, from Rupees 12,00,00,000/‐ (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) each, to Rupees 17,50,00,000/‐ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifty Lacs Only) divided into 17500000/‐ (One crore Seventy Five Lacs Only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company; Recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1 : 2 ‐ i.e. 1 new fully paid Bonus Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each for every 2 fully paid Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each held as on the record date, to be determined by the Board of Directors on later date, subject to the approval of shareholders."