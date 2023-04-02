With a market valuation of ₹92.24 Cr, Comfort Intech Ltd is a small-cap business that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The corporation trades products on e-commerce marketplace platforms, including but not limited to fans, textiles, water heaters, and monoblock pumps. The company also operates as distillers, manufacturers, suppliers, bottlers, distributors, stockists, dealers, godown keepers, C&F Agents, delcredere Agents, marketers, merchandisers, and wholesalers of all varieties of spirits.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, April 14, 2023 as the Record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on March 24, 2023," said Comfort Intech in a stock exchange filing.

For determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into ten equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up, the record date has been fixed.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹42.63 Cr compared to ₹38.88 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses reached ₹39.24 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹37.61 Cr during Q3FY22 and its EBIT stood at ₹3.40 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹1.27 Cr reported during Q3FY22. Comfort Intech said its net profit stood at ₹2.51 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹1.26 Cr recorded during Q3FY22 and its EPS reached ₹0.78 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.39 in the same quarter of FY22.

On Friday the shares of Comfort Intech closed on the BSE at ₹28.83 apiece level, down by 0.28% from the previous close of ₹28.91. The stock recorded a total volume of 55,237 shares and a deliverable volume of 33,520 shares or 60.68%. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 104% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a massive multibagger return of 1,142.67%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 31% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 5% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹37.40 on (23/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹19.80 on (10/10/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 22.91% below the 1 year high and 45.60% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 57.46% and a public stake of 42.54%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test