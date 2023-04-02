Multibagger stock rallies over 1100% in 3 years, Board sets record date for 1:10 stock split

On Friday the shares of Comfort Intech closed on the BSE at ₹28.83 apiece level, down by 0.28% from the previous close of ₹28.91. The stock recorded a total volume of 55,237 shares and a deliverable volume of 33,520 shares or 60.68%. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 104% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a massive multibagger return of 1,142.67%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 31% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 5% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹37.40 on (23/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹19.80 on (10/10/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 22.91% below the 1 year high and 45.60% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 57.46% and a public stake of 42.54%.