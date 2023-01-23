Multibagger stock rallies over 130% YTD, ₹1 lakh turns ₹2.30 lakh in 22 days4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:50 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹230.14 Cr, Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. One of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market observers have noticed on a year-to-date (YTD) basis are the shares of Mangalam Seeds. This stock has risen from ₹91 as of 2nd January 2023 to ₹209.60 apiece level as of today's closing price logging in a multibagger return of 130.33% in 2023 so far. Therefore, if investors had made their investment at the beginning of the current year, their wealth would have doubled in 22 days.
