With a market worth of ₹230.14 Cr, Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. One of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market observers have noticed on a year-to-date (YTD) basis are the shares of Mangalam Seeds. This stock has risen from ₹91 as of 2nd January 2023 to ₹209.60 apiece level as of today's closing price logging in a multibagger return of 130.33% in 2023 so far. Therefore, if investors had made their investment at the beginning of the current year, their wealth would have doubled in 22 days.

Share price history of Mangalam Seeds

The shares of Mangalam Seeds closed today at an upper circuit limit of 5% at ₹209.60 apiece level. The stock has been hitting its upper circuit limit since 13th January 2023 from ₹136 apiece level. Today the stock recorded a total volume of 4,805 shares. On 12-08-2015, at an issue price of ₹50 per share, the company was listed on the BSE. Since then, it has risen to the present market price, recording an all-time high level of 685.02%. Therefore, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 8 years ago would today be worth ₹7.85 lakh.

An investment of ₹1 lakh put in the stock five years ago would have now grown to ₹2.11 lakh thanks to the stock's growth from ₹115 in January 2018 to the present price level, registering a multibagger return of 111.72%. In the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹53.90 as of January 2020 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 284.59%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 3 years ago would now have turned to ₹3.84 lakh.

An investment of ₹1 lakh made one year ago would now have grown to ₹2.45 lakh thanks to the stock price's ascent from ₹85.35 in January 2022 to the present price level, clocking in a multibagger return of 145.58%. More notably, the stock price soared from Rs. 91 on January 2, 2023, to the current market price, logging a multibagger return of 130.33% on a year-to-date basis. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in stock at the beginning of 2023 would now have accelerated to ₹2.30 lakh just in 22 days.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock six months ago would now have grown to ₹2.25 lakh as the stock value has risen from ₹93 as of July 2022 to the present market price during the past six months, recording a multibagger return of 125.38%. In the last 1 month, the stock price has risen from ₹89.10 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 135.24%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made 1 month ago would now have turned into ₹2.35 lakh.

Key takeaways of Mangalam Seeds

Today the stock touched a new 52-week-high level of ₹209.60, whereas the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹75.95 on (24/02/2022), indicating that after hitting a new 1-year high today the stock was seen trading 175.97% above the 1 year low. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 74.84% and a public stake of 25.15%.

In Q2FY23, the company reported a net income of ₹12.43 Cr as against ₹6.96 Cr recorded in Q2FY22, registering a YoY growth of 78%. The company recorded net expenses of ₹10.03 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹5.58 Cr recorded in the quarter ended September 2021, registering a surge of 79%. Mangalam Seeds reported an EBIT of ₹2.40 Cr in Q2FY23 as against ₹1.38 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The company's net profit reached ₹1.61 Cr in Q2FY23 as against ₹0.71 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year, registering a YoY growth of 126%. The EPS per share of Mangalam Seeds stood at ₹1.47 in Q2FY23 as against ₹0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company is yet to declare its Q3FY23 results.

