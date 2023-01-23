Multibagger stock rallies over 130% YTD, 1 lakh turns 2.30 lakh in 22 days

In Q2FY23, the company reported a net income of ₹12.43 Cr as against ₹6.96 Cr recorded in Q2FY22, registering a YoY growth of 78%. The company recorded net expenses of ₹10.03 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹5.58 Cr recorded in the quarter ended September 2021, registering a surge of 79%. Mangalam Seeds reported an EBIT of ₹2.40 Cr in Q2FY23 as against ₹1.38 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The company's net profit reached ₹1.61 Cr in Q2FY23 as against ₹0.71 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year, registering a YoY growth of 126%. The EPS per share of Mangalam Seeds stood at ₹1.47 in Q2FY23 as against ₹0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company is yet to declare its Q3FY23 results.