Multibagger stock rallies over 140% in 1 year, Board declares 6.50 per share dividend: Do you own?

The company has informed stock exchanges that the Board of Directors have “Recommended dividend of Rs.6.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The Book Closure and Record Date for this purpose will be intimated in due course." Tanfac Industries has announced an equity dividend of 90.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹9 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022 or FY22. This generates a dividend yield of 0.61% at the current share price of ₹1466. The business has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Since May 23, 2001, Tanfac Industries Ltd. has issued 11 dividends. Tanfac Industries Ltd. announced an equity dividend in the amount of ₹5.50 per share over the past 12 months. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1466.00 of 0.38%.