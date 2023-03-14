Multibagger stock rallies over 170% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:37 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹541.50 Cr, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd operates in the commodity industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹541.50 Cr, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd operates in the commodity industry. The company is one of the top producers of NPK fertilisers, specialising in SSP fertilisers in powder and granulated form. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of stock split, the company has fixed record date.
