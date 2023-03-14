A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹541.50 Cr, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd operates in the commodity industry. The company is one of the top producers of NPK fertilisers, specialising in SSP fertilisers in powder and granulated form. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of stock split, the company has fixed record date.

“This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, 30th March, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each (Rupee One only) fully paid-up," said Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to a net profit of ₹2.42 crore recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company reported net sales of ₹5.55 crore in Q3FY23 down by 2.63% YoY from ₹5.70 Cr in Q3FY22. The EPS of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty recorded a loss of ₹(6.33) in Q3FY23 compared to a gain of ₹4.59 in the same quarter of FY22.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company said it had renewed SSP fertilizer marketing tie-up with SPIC (Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd) for 25000 M.T for the year 2023-24 and isalso in the process of a marketing tie-up with Indian Potash Ltd for 30000 M.T in addition to 15000 M.T SSP sales through company's own marketing network and expects revenue of Rs.80-85 Crore subject to renewal of NBS policy of Department of Fertilizer (DOF).

The shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty closed today on the BSE at ₹1025.70 apiece level, down by 0.50% from the previous close of ₹1030.90. The stock recorded a total volume average of 17,257 shares and a deliverable volume average of 9,980 shares or 57.83%. During the course of the previous 27 years, the stock price has risen from ₹15 to the current market price, reaching an all-time high of 6,730.00%. The stock price rose from Rs. 135.40 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 656.65%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 114.65 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 637.05%. The stock price soared from Rs. 372.25 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 175.22%. The stock has appreciated by 3.41% YTD so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,215.00 on (27/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹356.10 on (14/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 67.91% and a public stake of 32.08%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author