Multibagger stock rallies over 170% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split

The shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty closed today on the BSE at ₹1025.70 apiece level, down by 0.50% from the previous close of ₹1030.90. The stock recorded a total volume average of 17,257 shares and a deliverable volume average of 9,980 shares or 57.83%. During the course of the previous 27 years, the stock price has risen from ₹15 to the current market price, reaching an all-time high of 6,730.00%. The stock price rose from Rs. 135.40 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 656.65%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 114.65 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 637.05%. The stock price soared from Rs. 372.25 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 175.22%. The stock has appreciated by 3.41% YTD so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,215.00 on (27/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹356.10 on (14/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 67.91% and a public stake of 32.08%.