Multibagger stock rallies over 400% in 3 years, Board declares 150% dividend. Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 08:35 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹2,134.82 Cr., Panama Petrochem Ltd. is a small-cap business in the energy industry. One of the top producers and exporters of more than 80 different varieties of petroleum speciality products is Panama Petrochem Ltd. The products are utilised in power, cables, inks and resins, textiles, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The firm exports its products to a variety of countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, Australia, the African Subcontinent, and SouthEast Asia. The Board of Directors of the company has declared 150% dividend and the record date for the same is falling next week.