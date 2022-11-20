Multibagger stock rallies over 400% in 3 years, Board declares 150% dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹3 Per Equity Share of ₹2 each (150%) of the Company. The interim dividend shall be paid on December 6, 2022 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday , November 24, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."