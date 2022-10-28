Multibagger stock rallies over 600% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split

Multibagger stock rallies over 600% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Pressure Sensitive Systems Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹132.64 Cr and the company deals in the textile sector. The firm manufactures a range of textile and apparel products. The Board of Directors has set Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the record date for the stock split, which would split one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into ten equity shares having a face value of Rs. 1.
“Subdivision of 14836200 Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up into 148362000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up i.e for every 1 (one) share of Rs. 10 each held in the Company, 10 (Ten) shares of face value of Re. 1 each will be issued at a record date," informed Pressure Sensitive Systems to the stock exchanges.
Pre sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹15500000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into ₹14836200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.
Post sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹155000000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into 148362000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.
“This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Record Date for the purpose of SubDivision of Equity Shares as approved by the shareholders at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022," the company has said in a regulatory filing today.
The shares of Pressure Sensitive Systems Ltd closed today at ₹89.40 apiece, down by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹94.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 27,302 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 74,141 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 607.28% so far in 2022.
