Multibagger stock rallies over 600% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split

Pressure Sensitive Systems Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹132.64 Cr and the company deals in the textile sector. The firm manufactures a range of textile and apparel products. The Board of Directors has set Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the record date for the stock split, which would split one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into ten equity shares having a face value of Rs. 1.

