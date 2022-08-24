Multibagger stock rallies to record high on bonus shares issue announcement2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
- The multibagger stock has surged nearly 86% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Listen to this article
Shares of SecMark Consultancy Ltd rallied as much as 10% to hit a new high of ₹250 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals after its board approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:2, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.