Multibagger Rama Steel Tubes declares 2:1 bonus shares. Details here
Rama Steel Tubes' board of directors approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, pending approval from company members through a postal ballot. The record date for eligible shareholders will be determined later.
During a meeting held today (January 24), the board of directors of Rama Steel Tubes approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. However, this decision is contingent upon receiving approval from the members of the company through a postal ballot.
