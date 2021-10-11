This multibagger stock is up 150% this year. Emkay sees over 28% upside

Emkay has initiated coverage on the multibagger stock with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹1,530 per share, and as per the brokerage, the stock's further upsides to its target price may come from continued order wins and acquisition of ACIL which may add to the fair value. However, it said that key downside risks are delay in auto sector/macro recovery, client concentration risk and adverse currency.

