Multibagger stock: Rategain Travel shares gain for third straight day, up 140% in a year
Rategain Travel: Over the past year, the company has witnessed steady growth in its shares, soaring from ₹325 apiece to the current trading price of ₹781.95, resulting in a multibagger return of 140%.
Continuing their upward trajectory for the third consecutive trading session, shares of Rategain Travel Technologies jumped by another 3% in today's intraday trade, reaching ₹788 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started