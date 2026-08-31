Multibagger stock hits record high, logging 5% intraday gain despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger stock: Ratnveer Precision Engineering share price surged as much as 5%, hitting a new record high of ₹314.90 during Monday's trading session ahead of the rights issue.

The multibagger stock opened at ₹297 per share today, as compared to the previous close of ₹294.95 on Friday last week.

Ratnveer Precision Engineering rights issue details Ahead of the company’s proposed ₹329.99 crore Rights Issue, market activity has gained attention as eligible shareholders are set to get an opportunity to subscribe to additional equity shares at an issue price of ₹264 per share.

The issue comprises up to 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up Equity Shares and will be offered in a ratio of 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date of August 26, 2026.

Under Ratnaveer’s 7:40 entitlement ratio, eligible shareholders will have the right to apply for 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 shares held on the Record Date. For instance, an investor holding 400 Ratnaveer shares would be entitled to apply for 70 Rights Equity Shares. At the Issue Price of ₹264 per share, this would require an application amount of ₹18,480.

The Rights Entitlements (REs) will be credited in dematerialised form to the demat accounts of eligible shareholders under a separate RE ISIN. Investors should note that an RE is not the same as an equity share. Holders of REs must either use them to subscribe to the Rights Equity Shares or renounce the entitlements within the prescribed timelines.

Eligible shareholders will have the option to subscribe to their entitled shares, apply for additional Rights Equity Shares, or renounce their Rights Entitlements, subject to the terms and conditions of the issue.

Ratnaveer’s Rights Entitlements will be available for on-market trading or renunciation from September 2, which is also the Issue Opening Date. The last date for on-market trading or renunciation of the REs is September 3, as specifically disclosed by the company.

Ratnveer Precision Engineering share price trend The share price trend of Ratnveer Precision Engineering has remained positive amid weak market sentiment. The multibagger stock has given 13.61% returns in a week and 70% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 101.58% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 118.36% returns in a year.