Ruby Mills Ltd is a small cap company in the textiles industry with a market worth of ₹811.67 crore. Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, Linen, Bemberg, Ramie, Rayon, and their blends are among the high grade fabrics offered by this industry leader in fabrication. The company also specializes in interlining, garments, and real estate. The record date for the bonus share in a 1:1 ratio approved by the company's board of directors has been made public.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Considered and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 10,00,00,000 (comprising 2,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 17,50,00,000 (comprising 3,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) and consequent alteration in capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders. Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 ie. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity share held as on the Record date i.e. 19th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby."

The shares of Ruby Mills Ltd closed today at ₹488.00 apiece, up by 4.96% from the previous close. The stock price has risen from ₹17.83 as of 11th September 2003 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,636.96%. In the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 213.5% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 70.01%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 84.85% so far in 2022 and in the last 6 months, the stock has gained 21.36%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹510.00 on 04-May-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹217.95 on 28-December-2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹488.00 the stock is trading 4.31% below the high and 123% above the low.