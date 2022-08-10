Multibagger stock recommends 1:1 bonus shares: Check record date2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Ruby Mills Ltd is a small cap company in the textiles industry with a market worth of ₹811.67 crore. Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, Linen, Bemberg, Ramie, Rayon, and their blends are among the high grade fabrics offered by this industry leader in fabrication. The company also specializes in interlining, garments, and real estate. The record date for the bonus share in a 1:1 ratio approved by the company's board of directors has been made public.