Multibagger stock recommends 1:1 bonus shares: Check record date

The shares of Ruby Mills Ltd closed today at ₹488.00 apiece, up by 4.96% from the previous close. The stock price has risen from ₹17.83 as of 11th September 2003 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,636.96%. In the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 213.5% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 70.01%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 84.85% so far in 2022 and in the last 6 months, the stock has gained 21.36%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹510.00 on 04-May-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹217.95 on 28-December-2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹488.00 the stock is trading 4.31% below the high and 123% above the low.

