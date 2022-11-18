Multibagger stock recommends 1:1 bonus shares, scrip rallies 419% YTD2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 10:42 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹317.99 Cr, Advait Infratech Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market capitalization of ₹317.99 Cr, Advait Infratech Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the industrial industry. Manufacturing OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminum Clad Steel Wire), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), and OPGW joint boxes are among the operational business of the company. Additionally, it produces and provides capital-stringing equipment for the transmission line's construction. The firm also specialises in turnkey telecom projects, power transmission, substation construction, telecom product marketing, and liasioning -marketing. Along with its Q2 results, the company also announced 1:1 bonus shares.