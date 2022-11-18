Multibagger stock recommends 1:1 bonus shares, scrip rallies 419% YTD

The shares of Advait Infratech Ltd closed today at ₹623.00 apiece, down by 2.12% from the previous close of ₹636.50. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,113.24% over the past five years and 1,099.23% over the past three years. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 628.65% over the last year, and it has generated a multibagger return of 419.17% so far in 2022 on a YTD basis. The stock has appreciated 266.47% over the past six months and 16.46% during the past month. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 73.52% and a public stake of 26.48%.

