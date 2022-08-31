Multibagger stock recommends 1:10 bonus shares: Key takeaways to note2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 09:49 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market worth of ₹240.95 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
A small cap company with a market worth of ₹240.95 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. operates in the consumer discretionary industry. One bonus share will be issued for every ten shares that shareholders hold, according to a recommendation made by the company's board of directors. The upcoming 10th annual general meeting (AGM) of the firm, set for September 12, 2022, is when members and shareholders will vote on whether to approve the bonus share issuance.