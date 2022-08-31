Multibagger stock recommends 1:10 bonus shares: Key takeaways to note

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “accorded to capitalize a sum of Rs. 1,10,20,000/- from the Credit balance of the Profit & Loss Account for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, whose names will appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners’ of the Company on Record Date to be decided by the Board of Directors for this purpose, as an increase of the nominal amount of the equity share capital of the Company held by each such shareholder, and not as income or in lieu of dividend, credited as 11,02,000 new fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares in the proportion of 1 (One) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- each held."