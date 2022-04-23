Multibagger stock: Pro Fin Capital shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. As per the exchange communication of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. with Indian bourses, the financial company has fixed 29th April 2022 as record date for subdivision of equity shares and bonus shares. The company has already announced stock split in 1:10 and 2 bonus shares for each existing shares of the financial company.

Informing about the finalisation of record date for stock split and bonus shares, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 29 April, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (One Rupee) each fully paid-up)."

On ascertaining the eligible shareholders for bonus shares, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. said, "Ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2 (two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each."

Pro Fin Capital share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has remained under consolidation phase losing around 3 per cent in this period. However, in YTD time, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹36 to ₹187 apiece levels, logging around 420 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this financial company share has surged from ₹34 to ₹187 levels, clocking near 450 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹31 apiece levels to ₹187 levels, ascending to the tune of near 500 per cent.