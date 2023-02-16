Small-cap firm Titagarh Wagons Ltd operates in the industrial sector and has a market valuation of ₹2,557.63 Cr. The firm not only provides services for passenger-moving equipment like trains and metros, but also broadens its product line to include items for electric propulsion such traction motors and vehicle control systems.

Additionally, Titagarh creates and produces waggons such tank waggons, cement waggons, clinker waggons, grain hoppers, and container flats. The company has released its impressive Q3 earnings, during which it delivered its highest quarterly revenue ever.

The company reported a net income of ₹777 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 101% YoY from ₹387 Cr in Q3FY22. The total income has been driven by a robust order pipeline and efficient performance across all business segments, said Titagarh Wagons. The company’s EBITDA reached ₹83 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹47 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 75%, whereas the EBITDA margin stood at 10.7% in Q3FY23 against 12.2% in Q3FY22.

Titagarh Wagons recorded a net profit of ₹55 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 112% YoY from ₹26 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Titagarh Wagons reached ₹3.3 in Q3FY23 against ₹1.6 in Q3FY22. As of December 2022, the company’s order book stood at Rs. 10,130 crore.

The shares of Titagarh Wagons closed today on the NSE at ₹215 apiece, down by 0.69% from the previous close of ₹216.50. The stock recorded a total volume average of 358,774 shares and a delivery volume average of 19,990,887 shares or 55.72%. In the past three years, the stock has risen from ₹45.95 to the present market price, posting a multibagger return of 334%. The share climbed from ₹96.50 to the current market price in the past year, generating a multibagger return of 122.80%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 5.27% so far in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹239.85 on (24-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹75.10 on (24-Feb-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 10.34% below the recent 1 year high and 186.28% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 47.82%, FIIs stake of 5.27%, DIIs stake of 6.78%, Government stake of 0.01% and a public shareholding of 40.10%.

