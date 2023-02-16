Multibagger stock reports 112% growth in Q3 PAT, scrip up over 120% in 1 year

The shares of Titagarh Wagons closed today on the NSE at ₹215 apiece, down by 0.69% from the previous close of ₹216.50. The stock recorded a total volume average of 358,774 shares and a delivery volume average of 19,990,887 shares or 55.72%. In the past three years, the stock has risen from ₹45.95 to the present market price, posting a multibagger return of 334%. The share climbed from ₹96.50 to the current market price in the past year, generating a multibagger return of 122.80%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 5.27% so far in 2023.