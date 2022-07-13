Multibagger stock reports 216% jump in YoY net profit. Should you buy?

Speaking on Misahtann Foods share price technical outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is currently trading in ₹7 to ₹11 per share range and it may give sharp upside moves once it sustains above ₹12 per share levels. Investors are advised to buy this stock either at around ₹7 per share levels or above ₹12 levels." The Choice Broking expert said that the stock may give some downside movement in near term and hence it's better to wait and enter at lower levels.