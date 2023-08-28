Multibagger stock: Shares of Responsive Industries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In fact, this multibagger stock has doubled shareholders' money in YTD, delivering over 100 per cent return to positional investors. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.

Despite weak stock market sentiments, Responsive Industries share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹245.95 per share on NSE, logging intraday gain to the tune of 4.35 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. While ascending to intraday high of ₹245.95 apiece levels on NSE, the multibagger stock inch close to life-time high of ₹249.25 per share levels. However, profit booking triggered at Monday's high and the stock is currently quoting at ₹240 apiece levels.

Responsive Industries share price history

This multibagger stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in poist-Covid rebound. After making its bottom at around ₹75 apiece levels in Covid-19 sell off, this stock has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for positional cash investors. The multibagger stock has been in continuous uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. It has surged from around ₹110 to ₹240 apiece levels in FY24, delivering around 120 per cent in current financial year. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹196.55 to ₹240 apiece levels, delivering more than 20 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger stock has delivered 95 per cent return whereas in YTD time, this stock has given little more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this stock has given 65 per cent return while in last three year during post-Covid rebound, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹75 to ₹240 apiece levels, delivering around 220 per cent return to its investors. Hence, this multibagger has turned three bagger in three years.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume is around 6.40 lakh and around three and half hours of trade is still left during Monday session. This multibagger stock's 52-week high is ₹249.25 while its 52-week low is ₹100.95 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.