Multibagger stock revises record date for 1:2 bonus issue: Details here

Today the company informed the stock exchanges by saying that “Further to our letter dated August 25, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide its resolution passed through circulation on August 29, 2022 has revised the Record Date for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company as "Wednesday, September 28,2022" in place of "Tuesday, September 13,2022" for the purpose of determining the members entitled for the Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One (1) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every Two (2) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 5,11,83,530/- (Rupees Five Crores Eleven Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Only) out of the Capital Redemption Reserve, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) dated September 20, 2022."