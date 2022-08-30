Multibagger stock revises record date for 1:2 bonus issue: Details here

Multibagger stock revises record date for 1:2 bonus issue: Details here2 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹183.80 crore, Bharat Gears Ltd. is a small cap company which operates in the consumer discretionary sector.
With a market capitalization of ₹183.80 crore, Bharat Gears Ltd. is a small cap company which operates in the consumer discretionary sector. The largest gear manufacturer in India is Bharat Gears Ltd. (BGL), one of the global pioneers in gear technology. BGL is a significant provider of heat treatment furnaces and automotive gears on a global level. The firm primarily produces Gear Boxes, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, and Ring Gears and Pinions for the automobile sector. The record date for 1:2 bonus shares was initially set by the Board of Directors for September 13, 2022, however, it has since been changed to September 28, 2022.
Today the company informed the stock exchanges by saying that “Further to our letter dated August 25, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide its resolution passed through circulation on August 29, 2022 has revised the Record Date for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company as "Wednesday, September 28,2022" in place of "Tuesday, September 13,2022" for the purpose of determining the members entitled for the Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One (1) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every Two (2) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 5,11,83,530/- (Rupees Five Crores Eleven Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Only) out of the Capital Redemption Reserve, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) dated September 20, 2022."
Bharat Gears Ltd. shares on the NSE closed today at ₹179.80 a share, up 3.30 per cent from the previous close of ₹174.05. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 201.68% during the past three years, and it has climbed by 46.11% over the past year. The stock has gained 23.91% YTD so far in 2022. 144,103 shares were traded in total today, which is lower than the 20-Day average volume of 220,831 shares. The stock is trading above the 5 days, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA) at the present market price. Bharat Gears has a promoter shareholding of 55.32% and the company has a book value per share of 81.65 which turns to a price to book (P/B) of 2.20 per share which is lower than its peers such as Bosch, Motherson Wiring, Endurance Tech, ZF Commercial and Uno Minda.
