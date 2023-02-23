With a market valuation of ₹325.40 Cr., Captain Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the capital goods industry. Captain Pipes Ltd. is one of the top 10 producers and exporters of PVC pipes for use in drainage, plumbing, and agricultural, among other piping solutions. The company had previously set Thursday, March 2, 2023 as the record date for two corporate actions, namely the 2:1 bonus shares and a 1:10 stock split; however, the record date has now been changed.

Captain Pipes said today in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation to our earlier communication dated 18th February, 2023, informing the fixation of Record Date of Thursday, 2nd March, 2023, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus, we would like to inform you that the record date has been revised to Friday 3rd March 2023 as it requires five working days gap from the date of EGM. THEREFORE FRIDAY, 3RD MARCH, 2023 is hereby declared as revised record date for 1. Sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 10 (ten) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up. 2. Issue of 2 (two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (one) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company."

During FY22, the company reported net revenue of ₹82.98 Cr, up by 103.64% YoY from ₹40.75 Cr in FY21. Captain Pipes recorded net expenses of ₹82.02 Cr in FY22, up by 103.51% YoY from ₹40.30 Cr in FY21. The net profit of Captain Pipes reached ₹5.13 Cr in FY22, up by 1,751.09% YoY from ₹0.28 Cr in FY21, whereas the EPS of Captain Pipes stood at ₹12.34 compared to ₹0.67 in FY21.

The shares of Captain Pipes closed today on the BSE at ₹700.00 apiece, down by 2.78% from the previous close of ₹720.00. The stock recorded a volume average of 3,499 shares. The stock price climbed from Rs. 49 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,328.57%. The stock price jumped from Rs. 25 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,700%. The stock price rose from ₹88 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 695.45%. The stock has appreciated 37.52% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023, and in the last six months, it has gone from a low of ₹185 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 278.38%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹790.00 on (01/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹72.00 on (29/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 11.39% below the 1 year high and has gained 872.22% from the 1 year low.

