Multibagger stock revises record date for 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split, up 872% from 52-week-low
- With a market valuation of ₹325.40 Cr., Captain Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the capital goods industry.
With a market valuation of ₹325.40 Cr., Captain Pipes Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the capital goods industry. Captain Pipes Ltd. is one of the top 10 producers and exporters of PVC pipes for use in drainage, plumbing, and agricultural, among other piping solutions. The company had previously set Thursday, March 2, 2023 as the record date for two corporate actions, namely the 2:1 bonus shares and a 1:10 stock split; however, the record date has now been changed.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×