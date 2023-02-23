The shares of Captain Pipes closed today on the BSE at ₹700.00 apiece, down by 2.78% from the previous close of ₹720.00. The stock recorded a volume average of 3,499 shares. The stock price climbed from Rs. 49 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,328.57%. The stock price jumped from Rs. 25 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,700%. The stock price rose from ₹88 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 695.45%. The stock has appreciated 37.52% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023, and in the last six months, it has gone from a low of ₹185 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 278.38%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹790.00 on (01/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹72.00 on (29/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 11.39% below the 1 year high and has gained 872.22% from the 1 year low.