Multibagger stock revises record date for 8:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 573.00 a piece on Tuesday, up Rs. 4.95% from the previous close of Rs. 546.00. The stock price climbed from ₹177.15 on August 13, 2021 to the current market price over the past two years, resulting in a multibagger return of 222.36% and an approximate CAGR of 79.92%. The stock price grew from ₹206.50 on October 6, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 177.48% and an approximate CAGR of 178.16%. The stock has so far in 2022 produced a multibagger return of 177.08% on a YTD basis. On the BSE, the stock had made a 52-week-high of ₹607.00 on (20/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹160.00 on (29/03/2022), implying that at the last traded price level the stock was seen trading 5.60% below the high and 258.12% above the low.

