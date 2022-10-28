Multibagger stock revises record date for issuance of 1:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- Multibagger small-cap stock has revised record date for bonus shares from 26th to 28th October 2022
Bonus shares 2022: Sikko Industries shares are one of those bonus paying shares that are going to trade ex-bonus in the month of October 2022. However, the board of directors of the company has revised record date for bonus issue. Now, Sikko Industries bonus share record date has been fixed on 28th October 2022. Issuance of bonus shares will be done on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 27th October 2022. Earlier, the small-cap company had fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 26th October 2022.