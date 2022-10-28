Bonus shares 2022: Sikko Industries shares are one of those bonus paying shares that are going to trade ex-bonus in the month of October 2022. However, the board of directors of the company has revised record date for bonus issue. Now, Sikko Industries bonus share record date has been fixed on 28th October 2022. Issuance of bonus shares will be done on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 27th October 2022. Earlier, the small-cap company had fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 26th October 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about revision in bonus shares record date, the small-cap company said, "In furtherance to our intimation dated 13th October, 2022, this is to inform you that the Company has revised the Record Date and the same is fixed on Friday, 28th October, 2022 for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares."

The small-cap company has already declared bonus shares in 1:2 ratio citing, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held today i.e. on September 09, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 07:25 P.M. has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:2 ‐ i.e. 1 new fully paid Bonus Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each for every 2 fully paid Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each held as on the record date, to be determined by the Board of Directors on later date, subject to the approval of shareholders."

Sikko Industries share price history

Sikko Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. The small-cap bonus paying stock has delivered 115 per cent YTD return to its shareholders whereas in last two years, the stock has emerged a three bagger stock on Dalal Street after giving more than 200 per cent return to its positional stock investors.