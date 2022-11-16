Multibagger stock revises record date for Rs. 30 per share dividend: Do you own?

The closing price of the shares of Ingersoll Rand India Limited was ₹2,335.00 per share, up 2.90 per cent from the previous closure of ₹2,269.10. Today's total volume for the stock was 51,474 shares, vs the 20-Day average volume of 28,432 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 194.41% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 277.32% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 76.24% over the past year, and it has climbed 88.21% YTD in 2022. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, FIIs stake of 0.57%, DIIs stake of 5.93% and a public stake of 18.50%.