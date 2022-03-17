Multibagger stock revises share split record date. Details inside

7NR Retail informed Indian exchanges about the revision in stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 29th March, 2022 instead of 24th March, 2022 as the Revised Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division / Split (subject to approval of Resolution by members in the EGM to be held on 21st March, 2022) of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having Face Value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us."