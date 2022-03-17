Multibagger stock revises share split record date. Details inside

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: 7NR Retail has announced 10:1 stock split and as per its latest exchange communication, new record date for share split will be 29th March 2022
Multibagger stock: 7NR Retail has revised its stock split record date. The retail company has informed Indian exchanges that it would ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division on 29th March 2022 instead of 24th March 2022. 7NR Retail has announced 10:1 stock split and as per its latest exchange communication, new record date for share split will be 29th March 2022. Company's EGM for approval to stock split proposal will take place on 21st March 2022.
7NR Retail informed Indian exchanges about the revision in stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 29th March, 2022 instead of 24th March, 2022 as the Revised Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division / Split (subject to approval of Resolution by members in the EGM to be held on 21st March, 2022) of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having Face Value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us."
On 13th March 2022, 7NR Retail had informed BSE that it has fixed record date for 10:1 stock split on 24th March 2022.
7NR Retail share price history
7NR Retail shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this retail stock has surged from ₹7.10 apiece levels to ₹19.25 levels, logging around 170 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this stock has surged from ₹8.10 to ₹19.25 levels, appreciating around 135 per cent in this time frame.
