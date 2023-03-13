Multibagger stock revises stock split record date after rising 600% in one year2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM IST
- Multibagger stock has revised its stock split record date to 18th March 2023
Stock split 2023: RO Jewel shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in last one year. This small-cap stock has risen 600 per cent in last one year. However, after rallying to the tune of 600 per cent the small-cap company announced stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has revised record date for stock subdivision as it did not met the criteria of 7 working days advance notice. The company board has informed Indian bourses that new record date for stock split in 1:5 ratio has been fixed on 18th March 2023 i.e. Friday this week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×