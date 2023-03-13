Stock split 2023: RO Jewel shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in last one year. This small-cap stock has risen 600 per cent in last one year. However, after rallying to the tune of 600 per cent the small-cap company announced stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has revised record date for stock subdivision as it did not met the criteria of 7 working days advance notice. The company board has informed Indian bourses that new record date for stock split in 1:5 ratio has been fixed on 18th March 2023 i.e. Friday this week.

The multibagger small-cap company informed about the revision in record date for stock split citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and the Record date intimation filed on 06.03.2022, wherein the Record Date fixed earlier, did not met the criteria of 7 Woking days advance notice, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed 18th March, 2023 as the revised 'Record Date' for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 2/- each (with a corresponding increase in the total no. of shares). Scrip Code Type of Security Record Date Purpose 543171 Equity Shares Split/Sub-Division of 1 equity share from existing face value of Rs. 10/- each to 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Kindly take note of the above and bring this to the notice of concerned."

RO Jewel share price history

This multibagger stock is one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. It has hit upper circuit on five days in a row, logging around 30 per cent rise in last one week. After ushering in new year 2023, this jewelry stock has remained under the sell off heat. In last one month, this small-cap stock remained under the sell off heat and lost around 18 per cent in this time. However, in last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹20 to ₹31, ascending to the tune of 55 per cent in this time. In last one year, this stock has risen from around ₹4.52 apiece levels to ₹31 per share mark, appreciating around 600 per cent in this time. This means this penny stock has become a multibagger in last one year.

