Multibagger stock revises stock split record date after rising 600% in one year

This multibagger stock is one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. It has hit upper circuit on five days in a row, logging around 30 per cent rise in last one week. After ushering in new year 2023, this jewelry stock has remained under the sell off heat. In last one month, this small-cap stock remained under the sell off heat and lost around 18 per cent in this time. However, in last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹20 to ₹31, ascending to the tune of 55 per cent in this time. In last one year, this stock has risen from around ₹4.52 apiece levels to ₹31 per share mark, appreciating around 600 per cent in this time. This means this penny stock has become a multibagger in last one year.