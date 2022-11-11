Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock rises 108% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split

With a market valuation of Rs. 518.75 Cr., Mafatlal Industries is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry. The firm, a 117-year-old Indian company with operations in a variety of industries including textiles, rubber chemicals, information technology, real estate, e-commerce, and healthcare, is the third-largest textile mill in the nation. The company has fixed record date for stock split which potential buyers need to be aware of.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to our earlier letter dated 17th September, 2022 and in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 25th November, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regards to the Subdivision (Split) of existing Equity Shares of the Company from One (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into Five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up), as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 7th November 2022."

The shares of Mafatlal Industries Ltd closed today at 368.00 apiece, up by 0.59% from the previous close of 365.85. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 15,509 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,297 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 106.34% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 108.68%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 408.00 on (21/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of 153.55 on (09/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.80% below the high and 139.66% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.97%, DIIs holding of 2.46% and a public stake of 26.59%. The stock has a book value per share of 486.32 indicating at the current market price the stock is currently trading at a price-to-book value ratio of 0.76.

