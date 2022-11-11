Multibagger stock rises 108% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 05:02 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 518.75 Cr., Mafatlal Industries is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 518.75 Cr., Mafatlal Industries is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry. The firm, a 117-year-old Indian company with operations in a variety of industries including textiles, rubber chemicals, information technology, real estate, e-commerce, and healthcare, is the third-largest textile mill in the nation. The company has fixed record date for stock split which potential buyers need to be aware of.