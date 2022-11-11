Multibagger stock rises 108% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split

The shares of Mafatlal Industries Ltd closed today at ₹368.00 apiece, up by 0.59% from the previous close of ₹365.85. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 15,509 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,297 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 106.34% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 108.68%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹408.00 on (21/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹153.55 on (09/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.80% below the high and 139.66% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.97%, DIIs holding of 2.46% and a public stake of 26.59%. The stock has a book value per share of ₹486.32 indicating at the current market price the stock is currently trading at a price-to-book value ratio of 0.76.

