Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of those multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid bounce back. This small-cap multibagger stock has risen from ₹31 to ₹410 apiece levels in last three years, delivering around 1200 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. The small-cap company has recently declared its Q3FY23 results in which its Profit After Tax (PAT) surged around 250 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) Basis.

BCL Industries share price history

This multibagger stock has been under sell off heat after climbing to life time high of ₹525 apiece on BSE in February 2022. The stock has recently given some upside moves after ushering in new year 2023. In last one month, this stock has shed near 7 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹324 per share to ₹410 per share levels, logging near 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹365 to ₹410 per share levels, logging near 12 per cent rise in this time horizon.

However, in last one year, the small-cap multibagger stock has delivered zero return as the stock remained under sell off heat throughout the year 2022. In last three years, this stock has risen from around ₹31 to ₹410 per share levels, recording more than 13 times rise despite heavy sell off in 2022.

The small-cap multibagger stock recently declared its Q3FY23 results. In October to December 2022 quarter, company's total income stood at ₹450.43 crore, logging around 5.30 per cent QoQ rise against its Q2FY23 total income of ₹427.74 crore. The small-cap company reported PAT in Q3FY23 at ₹25.16 crore that stood at ₹5.66 crore in Q2FY23. This means, the multibagger small-cap company has logged near 350 per cent QoQ rise in PAT during October to December 2022 quarter. Total comprehensive income of the company grey more than 250 per cent in QoQ basis.

BCL Industries shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. After 15 minutes of market opening today, the small-cap stock has attracted near 6.5 thousand trade volume whereas its average trade volume in last 20 days is around 1.50 lakh. Its 52-week low on NSE is ₹278.65 while its 52-week high on NSE is ₹530 per share.

