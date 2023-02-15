Multibagger stock rises 1200% in 3 years. QoQ PAT jumps 350% in Q3

BCL Industries share price history

This multibagger stock has been under sell off heat after climbing to life time high of ₹525 apiece on BSE in February 2022. The stock has recently given some upside moves after ushering in new year 2023. In last one month, this stock has shed near 7 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹324 per share to ₹410 per share levels, logging near 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹365 to ₹410 per share levels, logging near 12 per cent rise in this time horizon.