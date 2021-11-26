Advising stock market investors to buy Sutlej Textiles shares; Sumeet Bagadia said, "One can initiate a long position in Sutlej Textiles shares at current market price of ₹87 or a fall in the price till ₹82 levels can be used as buying opportunity for the upside target of ₹100 to ₹125 while the support is placed at around ₹75 or ₹70 levels. So, a stop loss on closing basis of ₹70 should be placed at lower levels." The Choice Broking expert said that given target of ₹125 can be expected in next 2 to 3 months.