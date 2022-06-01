Multibagger stock rises 5200% in one year. Hits upper circuit on 5 days in a row

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has produced a good number multibagger stocks in last two years. In these two years, the Dalal Street has witnessed participatory rally in which Sensex, Nifty, small-cap, mid-cap and even penny stocks delivered stellar return to its shareholders. BSE listed Cressanda Solutions Ltd is one such multibagger stock. In last one year, this penny stock has surged from ₹0.61 to ₹32.15 apiece levels, delivering near 5200 per cent return to its investors in this period. The small-cap stock is in news these days for bagging around ₹1500 crore order. Owing to this positive development, small-cap multibagger penny stock has hit upper circuit on 5 straight sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}