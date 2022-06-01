Multibagger stock rises 5200% in one year. Hits upper circuit on 5 days in a row

Multibagger stock rises 5200% in one year. Hits upper circuit on 5 days in a row3 min read . 08:20 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested in this small-cap penny stock 6 months ago, it would have turned to ₹8 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has produced a good number multibagger stocks in last two years. In these two years, the Dalal Street has witnessed participatory rally in which Sensex, Nifty, small-cap, mid-cap and even penny stocks delivered stellar return to its shareholders. BSE listed Cressanda Solutions Ltd is one such multibagger stock. In last one year, this penny stock has surged from ₹0.61 to ₹32.15 apiece levels, delivering near 5200 per cent return to its investors in this period. The small-cap stock is in news these days for bagging around ₹1500 crore order. Owing to this positive development, small-cap multibagger penny stock has hit upper circuit on 5 straight sessions.
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has produced a good number multibagger stocks in last two years. In these two years, the Dalal Street has witnessed participatory rally in which Sensex, Nifty, small-cap, mid-cap and even penny stocks delivered stellar return to its shareholders. BSE listed Cressanda Solutions Ltd is one such multibagger stock. In last one year, this penny stock has surged from ₹0.61 to ₹32.15 apiece levels, delivering near 5200 per cent return to its investors in this period. The small-cap stock is in news these days for bagging around ₹1500 crore order. Owing to this positive development, small-cap multibagger penny stock has hit upper circuit on 5 straight sessions.
Cressanda Solutions Ltd share price history
Cressanda Solutions Ltd share price history
Multibagger penny stock has been in consolidation phase for last few months. In last one month, the small-cap stock has dipped from ₹44.60 to ₹32.15 levels, logging near 28 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹6.79 to ₹32.15 levels, ascending to the tune of near 375 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, multibagger penny stock has surged from 4.07 to ₹32.15 levels, appreciating to the tune of 700 per cent.
Similarly, in last one year, this penny stock has turned a multibagger after surging from ₹0.61 to ₹32.15 apiece levels, clocking near 5200 per cent return in this period.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹72,000 today whereas it would have turned to ₹4.75 lakh in YTD time. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹8 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹53 lakh today.
Cressanda Solutions Ltd was recently in news for bagging a multi-million deal. The company announced that has entered into an agreement with a Large institutional client for providing tech-powered infrastructure solutions towards unaddressed passenger experience in India. The company is poised to innovate, design and deliver large business projects with technology and software services at its core. The software services include development of business applications, data Sciences, cloud, migration, business process optimization, digital media, technology implementation & maintenance services.
Cressanda solutions will playa pivotal role in managing the entire operations of this prestigious project with an estimated value of 15,000 MN INR ( ₹1500 crore) in a fully functional year. Coupled with its strategic partners, its technology, tools and program management capability, Cressanda will run a highly efficient program to deliver optimum margins. Focus on end consumer experience is expected to increase conversions or hit rate that will enable maximize revenues. Cressanda is proactively investing in an experienced top-notch team, technology, tools, and on ground fleet.
After the outbreak of this multi-million order, the small-cap multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 5 trade sessions, logging near 21 per cent rise in last one week.
Current market capital of the stock is ₹1281 crore and its Tuesday trade volume on BSE is 6,77,312. Its 52-week high is ₹52.10 whereas its 52-week low is ₹0.59 apiece levels.