Multibagger stock rises 575% from issue price, 115% in one year. Do you hold?

As mentioned above, Happiest Minds shares were listed on BSE and NSE on 17th September 2020 at bumper premium. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹522 to ₹1122 levels, logging around 115 per cent riser in this period. However, this IT stock has been under selloff pressure for last 6 months. In last 6 months, Happiest Minds shares have dipped from ₹1422 to ₹1122, clocking near 21 per cent dip in this period. However, the stock has shown strong rebound from its recent lows. In last one month, Happiest Minds share price has surged from around ₹975 to ₹1122, appreciating to the tune of near 15 per cent in this period.

