Multibagger stock rises 575% from issue price, 115% in one year. Do you hold?2 min read . 07:46 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Happiest Minds IPO had hit the primary market in September 2020 at a price band of ₹165 to ₹166 per equity share
Happiest Minds shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. This IT stock has been under profit-booking heat since beginning of the new year. However, this multibagger stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since listing. Its public offer had come in September 2020 at ₹165 to ₹166 per equity share price band. Happiest Minds IPO had doubled its allottees money on the listing date after opening at ₹351 apiece on BSE and ₹350 on NSE.
Multibagger return for allottees
Happiest Minds share price today is ₹1,122 per share on NSE. So, comparing Happiest Minds IPO price band of ₹165 to ₹166 per equity share, this multibagger stock has surged around 575 per cent. So, if a lucky allottee had remained invested in the stock till date after share allotment, his one lot price of ₹14,940 would have turned to more than ₹1 lakh.
However, if an investor had bought the stock on listing date after strong listing of the public issue, its money would have grown more than 3 times today.
Happiest Minds share price history
As mentioned above, Happiest Minds shares were listed on BSE and NSE on 17th September 2020 at bumper premium. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹522 to ₹1122 levels, logging around 115 per cent riser in this period. However, this IT stock has been under selloff pressure for last 6 months. In last 6 months, Happiest Minds shares have dipped from ₹1422 to ₹1122, clocking near 21 per cent dip in this period. However, the stock has shown strong rebound from its recent lows. In last one month, Happiest Minds share price has surged from around ₹975 to ₹1122, appreciating to the tune of near 15 per cent in this period.
Happiest Minds IPO details
Happiest Minds IPO had hit the primary market in September 2020 at a price band of ₹165 to ₹166 per equity share. The public issue was aimed at raising ₹702.02 crore. Happiest Minds shares got listed on both NSE and BSE on 17th September 2020 at bumper premium of more than 100 per cent.
