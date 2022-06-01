Multibagger stock rises 575% in 6 months, locked in upper circuit: Key takeaways

In the previous month, the stock has gained by 16.39 per cent, and in the last five trading days, it has climbed by 19.22 per cent. Even the stock has been rising over the past 11 days, with a return of almost 60% during that time. Gujarat Cotex is now trading higher than the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages. The company has a P/E ratio of 13.96, indicating that the stock may perform well in the long term, but while it is a penny stock the risk is also higher, while the industry P/E stays at 23.36. The stock now has an ROE of 5.79 per cent, which is substantially lower in terms of valuations, and a P/B of 2.27 times, indicating that the stock is undervalued or that something profoundly amiss with the firm that investors should be aware of.

