Multibagger stock rises over 16% after Q1 results. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: The small-cap company has reported 43% QoQ rise in net profit in Q1FY23
Multibagger stock: After announcement of Q1FY23 results on Thursday, BSE listed Orissa Bengal Carrier shares have attracted strong buying interest among the market bulls on Friday. In morning session, shares of the logistics company opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹130.40 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 16 per cent from its Thursday close of ₹108.70 apiece levels.