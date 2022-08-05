Multibagger stock rises over 16% after Q1 results. Do you own?

The stock was initially listed on BSE only but now is available for trade on NSE too. In last one month, this BSE listed stock has risen from around ₹120 per share levels to around ₹130 apiece levels, logging around 10 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this logistics share has dipped from around ₹180 to ₹130 apiece levels, clocking near 30 per cent dip in this period. In year to date (YTD) time, this share has slipped to the tune of 65 per cent.