Multibagger stock RPP Infra Projects pops 8% on securing ₹26 crore order

RPP Infra Projects, engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals, saw a significant spike in its shares in Wednesday’s trade, December 3, rising 8% to ₹115.60 apiece. Though the stock opened with solid gains, it failed to maintain the momentum and erased most of the opening gains but still trades 1.50% higher at ₹108.90 as of 11:45 a.m.

The rally triggered after the company secured another order, further strengthening the size of its order book. In a regulatory filing, post-market hours on Tuesday, the company said it secured a ₹26 crore order from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways) Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.

The contract is for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Thirupathur Road (SH-60) from two lanes to four lanes, which is to be completed within 12 months.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

This marks the second order win for the company, after it secured a ₹69.36 crore contract last week from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai. That order is for widening and improving the Thirumazhisai–Uthukottai Road (SH-50) from two lanes to four lanes.

Earlier in September, the company had won a new order worth ₹134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) for road improvement works in Raigad district.

In its Q2 earnings filing, the company said, “Our current order book as of date consists of 43 projects with an outstanding order value of ₹3,874 crore yet to be executed.”

Out of this ₹3,874.04 crore order book, new orders worth ₹1,851 crore awarded during the year are still in the initial stage. The company stated that its management is focusing on commencing these projects as early as possible.

RPP Infra Projects' share price remains under pressure The company’s shares have been under severe pressure from Dalal Street investors in recent months, having fallen 57% from the December 2024 highs of ₹255.30 apiece.

In the current year alone, the shares have lost 45% of their value, marking the company’s biggest yearly drop since 2018, when it fell 57%. Although the stock has faced significant short-term pressure, its long-term performance remains intact, trading 168% higher over the last three years and 136% higher over the last five years.

At the end of the September quarter, retail shareholders collectively held a majority stake of 60.7%, while promoters owned the remaining 39.2%.