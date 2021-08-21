Multibagger stock: 1 lakh become 1.61 crore in 10 years in this stock

In the last trade session, Avanti Foods share price shed around 3.50 pe cent while in the last 5 trade sessions, it went down near 7 per cent. In fact, the multibagger stock has been witnessing profit-booking for the last one month, as it has dipped around 11.61 per cent in the last one month. However, in FY 2021-22, Avanti Foods share price has went northward from ₹414.45 (its 31st March 2021) to 548 today — logging around 32 per cent rise in FY22. In the last 5 years, this stock has delivered multibagger return by yielding near 206 per cent in this period. But, in the last 10 years, the stock has shot up from ₹3.40 per stock levels to ₹548 — registering more than 16,000 per cent rise in a decade.