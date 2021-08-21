Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Multibagger stock: 1 lakh become 1.61 crore in 10 years in this stock

Multibagger stock: 1 lakh become 1.61 crore in 10 years in this stock

Premium
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in it till date, its 1 lakh would have become 3.06 lakh today.
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock in FY22, today its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.32 lakh

Multibagger stock: It seems that investors are consistently rewarding Avanti Foods shares. The Hyderabad-based electric service company's share price has been on the downside for the last few trade sessions, which is in sync with the market mood. But, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks that have delivered whopping return to its investors who hold the counter for as long as they could. This multibagger stock has shot up from 3.40 per stock levels (its close price at NSE on 26th August 2011) to 548 per stock mark today — rising more than 161 times in a decade.

Avanti Foods share price history

In the last trade session, Avanti Foods share price shed around 3.50 pe cent while in the last 5 trade sessions, it went down near 7 per cent. In fact, the multibagger stock has been witnessing profit-booking for the last one month, as it has dipped around 11.61 per cent in the last one month. However, in FY 2021-22, Avanti Foods share price has went northward from 414.45 (its 31st March 2021) to 548 today — logging around 32 per cent rise in FY22. In the last 5 years, this stock has delivered multibagger return by yielding near 206 per cent in this period. But, in the last 10 years, the stock has shot up from 3.40 per stock levels to 548 — registering more than 16,000 per cent rise in a decade.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock in FY22, today its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.32 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in it till date, its 1 lakh would have become 3.06 lakh. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have become 1.61 crore.

