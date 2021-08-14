Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 1.15 crore in 10 years in this stock

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: American billionaire and investor Warren Buffett once said that "If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes." The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway strongly believe that one's favorite holding period should be forever. So, if someone wants to make money from stock market, then he or she must remember that money is not in buying and selling, but in holding. A glaring example of this is Deepak Nitrite share. This chemical stock has gone up 115 times in the last 10 years by scaling from ₹18.50 per share levels (close price at NSE on 19th August 2011) to ₹2,141.90 per share levels on 13th August 2021 (closing price at NSE).

Multibagger stock: American billionaire and investor Warren Buffett once said that "If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes." The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway strongly believe that one's favorite holding period should be forever. So, if someone wants to make money from stock market, then he or she must remember that money is not in buying and selling, but in holding. A glaring example of this is Deepak Nitrite share. This chemical stock has gone up 115 times in the last 10 years by scaling from ₹18.50 per share levels (close price at NSE on 19th August 2011) to ₹2,141.90 per share levels on 13th August 2021 (closing price at NSE).

Deepak Nitrite share price history {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Nitrite share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In this week, Deepak Nitrite was under selling pressure like any other small-cap or mid-cap stock. But, in this period, it managed to nudge around 1 per cent northward. In the last one month, the chemical stock has jumped near 9.50 per cent after rising from ₹1958.35 per stock mark to ₹2141.90 levels. Similarly, in the last 6 months, this stock has jumped from ₹1178.80 per stock levels to ₹2141.90 mark — delivering around 80 per cent return to its share holders. This stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered 265 per cent return in this period. In the last 5 years, Deepak Nitrite share price jumped from ₹102.50 per stock levels to ₹2141.90 mark — logging around 2000 per cent return in this period.

However, if we look at Deepak Nitrite share price rise in the last 10 years, it shot up from ₹18.50 per stock mark to ₹2141.90 levels — registering almost 115 times rise in its share price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Deepak Nitrite share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical counter 6 months ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.80 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.65 lakh today. But, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh ion this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹21 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had gone with Warren Buffett’s words holding this chemical counter for the last 10 years, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.15 crore today.

Deepak Nitrite share price outlook {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}